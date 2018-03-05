'Something has to change'

Media player
Video
A rape survivor shares her experience anonymously via Snapchat
A rape survivor shares her experience anonymously via Snapchat for Revolt Sexual Assault - a campaign highlighting the issue of sexual assault and harassment at universities in the UK.
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Stories
