የዋካንዳን ቋንቋ ይወቁ
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ዋካንዳ የብላክ ፓንተር ፊልም የምናቡ ዓለም ቢሆንም ቋንቋው ግን ትክክለኛ ነው።

ዋካንዳ የብላክ ፓንተር ፊልም የምናቡ ዓለም ቢሆንም ቋንቋው ግን ትክክለኛ ነው።

  • 05 Mar 2018
  • From the section Stories