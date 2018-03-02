How much to fake a Twitter trend? About £150

How much to fake a trend on Twitter? In one country, about £150
A BBC investigation has found Saudi Arabian companies offering to make hashtags trend artificially. Twitter says it's trying hard to clamp down on automated accounts - or "bots".
Reporters: Jonathan Griffin and Fahima Abdulrahman
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
What do you think? Email BBC Trending or visit our Facebook page.
More details about our investigation on the BBC Trending blog.
All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Stories