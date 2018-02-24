Media player
The UK's first male basketball cheerleader
Terrell Lawrence struggled to fit in when growing up. He faced both homophobic and racial abuse.
But that all changed after he joined the Plymouth Raiders Cheerleaders, making him one of the main stars at the basketball games.
Filmed and Produced by Ally Reeve
24 Feb 2018
