How to bag your first home for £550
High house prices and a shortage of rental properties in Bristol have forced teenager Tom Bates to make a big lifestyle choice. He bought a van to live in even though he can't yet drive.
Tom's story was featured on Inside Out West on Monday 12th February and can be seen again on the BBC iPlayer.
16 Feb 2018
