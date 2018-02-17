Vietnam War: The battle that destroyed a city

Video

Communist forces overran the key southern city of Hue triggering one of the biggest battles of the Vietnam War.

The attack was part of the Tet Offensive in 1968, when North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong guerrillas launched surprise assaults on towns and cities across South Vietnam.

Nguyen Dac Xuan, a Viet Cong veteran, remembers the struggle against American and South Vietnamese forces for control of the key city of Hue.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.