When mental health gets physical
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

When mental health gets physical

Mental health problems can come with physical aches, pains and symptoms that can make life very difficult. They can go undiagnosed and untreated for a long time, with people getting caught up in a cycle of tests and appointments. Around 1 in 5 GP appointments are for a symptom that shows no results in a test.

So, once you know you're not alone, what can you do about it? The Like Minds team have been finding out.

Produced by Andy Brownstone and India Rakusen

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.

  • 16 Feb 2018
  • From the section Stories
Go to next video: What it's like to hear voices