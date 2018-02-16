When mental health gets physical

Video

Mental health problems can come with physical aches, pains and symptoms that can make life very difficult. They can go undiagnosed and untreated for a long time, with people getting caught up in a cycle of tests and appointments. Around 1 in 5 GP appointments are for a symptom that shows no results in a test.

So, once you know you're not alone, what can you do about it? The Like Minds team have been finding out.

Produced by Andy Brownstone and India Rakusen

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.