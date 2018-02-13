Twerking through trauma

Media player
Kelechi Okafor is a twerk instructor in South London. For her, twerking is more than shaking your bum. It's a feminist movement and she is an unapologetic advocate of empowering women.
Produced by Saidata Sesay.
Directed, filmed and edited by Elise Wicker.
13 Feb 2018
