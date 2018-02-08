The late MP Mauril Belanger called for the national anthem to change
Mauril Belanger, a Liberal MP, speaking to Parliament via his iPad

The late MP Mauril Bélanger suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and had to use an iPad app to make his speech introducing the Bill calling for Canada's national anthem to become gender neutral.

Credit: ParlVu

  08 Feb 2018
