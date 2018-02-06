Media player
Travelling 2,000 miles to cook for strangers
Ghafoor Hussain travelled 2,000 miles from his home in Stockton to help people struggling to survive outside Moria refugee camp in Greece,
He has converted a bus into a mobile kitchen so that he can cook meals for them.
06 Feb 2018
From the section Stories
These are external links and will open in a new window