World Hacks: ‘How improv helped me beat anxiety’
If you suffer from anxiety the last thing you probably want to do is perform on stage.
Even more scary would be to perform on stage without a script.
But the people behind this class in Canada think improv might be just what you need.
A film by Richard Kenny for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.
15 Feb 2018
