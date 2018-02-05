Travelling 2,000 miles to cook for strangers
Ghafoor Hussain travels 2,000 miles from his home in Stockton to help people struggling to survive outside Moria refugee camp.

He has converted a bus into a mobile kitchen so that he can cook meals for them.

  05 Feb 2018
