'I am not too different from other people'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
After 12 years in an asylum, Branca is finally living independently
Branka Reljan has schizophrenia. After 12 years in an asylum in Cepin, Croatia, she's finally allowed to live independently with her partner.
Listen to Escape from Croatia's Asylums on Assignment, on the BBC World Service
Video edited by Rupert Waring
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Stories
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-42895373/after-12-years-in-an-asylum-branca-is-finally-living-independentlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window