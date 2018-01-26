'I survived two concentration camps'
93-year-old Eva Behar was in Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen.

93-year-old Eva Behar was taken to Auschwitz from her home in Romania in 1944. What can we learn from her experiences?

Saturday 27 January is Holocaust Memorial Day, when people all over the world reflect on the world's genocides. The Holocaust is still the worst genocide in modern history.

