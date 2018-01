Video

The Lego brick was invented in Billund, Denmark, in 1958 by Godtfred Kirk Christiansen.

Lego were special as the bricks were designed in such a way that they could be stacked and linked with each other in countless combinations.

The son of the inventor, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, spoke to Witness about his family's extraordinary business.

