Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My journey to be present at son's birth'
They fled Aleppo together, but were separated on the way. Now Safwan faces a race against time to be reunited with his wife and see the birth of his son.
Story by: Janay Boulos, Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Edited by: Tom Beal
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Stories
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window