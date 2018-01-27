'My journey to be present at son's birth'

'My journey to be present at my son's birth'
They fled Aleppo together, but were separated on the way. Now Safwan faces a race against time to be reunited with his wife and see the birth of his son.

Story by: Janay Boulos, Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Edited by: Tom Beal

  • 27 Jan 2018
  • From the section Stories
