My dad was shot dead on Bloody Sunday

Video

In January 1972, 13 people were shot dead by the British Army during a civil rights march in Northern Ireland.

Tony Doherty’s father Patrick was among those killed.

Vowing to take revenge, Doherty later joined the Irish Republican Army, IRA, fighting British rule, and was jailed for planting a bomb.

He tells Witness about the awful events of 1972 that led to him losing his father and being sent to prison.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.