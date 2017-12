Video

Tyler Haire was locked up at 16. A judge ordered that he undergo a mental health assessment. This is the story of a teenager who spent almost four years without trial in a Mississippi jail, with no visit from a psychiatrist.

This report is a collaboration between the BBC and ProPublica. Read their in-depth investigation here.

Reporting by Sarah Smith; Video by Olivia Lace-Evans and Nadia Sussman.

Watch the full documentary here.