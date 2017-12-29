This cash-strapped school sends kids to Harvard

Video

Videos of brothers Alex and Ayrton Little finding out they were accepted into Stanford and Harvard were watched by a million people online.

But behind their academic success is the story of an unusual school in small-town Louisiana. We spoke to Tracey and Mike Landry, the founders of TM Landry Prep College, about their unorthodox methods - methods which result in a 100% graduation rate and students attending some of the premier universities in the US.

A video by BBC Stories and BBC Trending

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.