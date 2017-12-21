Video
Sensory overload: When Christmas is just too much
Loud noises, bright lights and certain smells can all be overwhelming for people who've experienced trauma, making Christmas a particularly challenging time of the year. Jodie has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and it impacts her life in ways you might not expect. Here’s how she copes.
Produced by Rob Brown
Reported by India Rakusen
If you need any support this Christmas these organisations may be be able to help.
21 Dec 2017
