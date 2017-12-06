Living with postnatal PTSD

Video

Mother-of-two Hannah Freimanis, from Carmarthenshire, said she suffered flashbacks after the traumatic birth of her first son Marleigh.

They got worse after she had an equally traumatic birth with her second son Sebastian three years later.

She is one of the estimated 20,000 women in the UK who suffer from the condition every year.

After four years she was finally diagnosed with postnatal PTSD and treated and is now coping with the condition.

Here, she tells her story.

