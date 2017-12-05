What happens when you get kicked off Twitter

Video

What happens when Twitter is your favourite platform but the company then suspends or terminates your account? This happened to grime promoter Unclebantzz, and numerous "Black Twitter" users in October, after the company added new anti-abuse rules.

Producer: Jonathan Griffin

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

