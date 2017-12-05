Uncle Bantzz
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What happens when you get kicked off Twitter

What happens when Twitter is your favourite platform but the company then suspends or terminates your account? This happened to grime promoter Unclebantzz, and numerous "Black Twitter" users in October, after the company added new anti-abuse rules.

Producer: Jonathan Griffin

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

  • 05 Dec 2017
  • From the section Stories
Go to next video: The country that keeps getting left off maps