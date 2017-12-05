Video
What happens when you get kicked off Twitter
What happens when Twitter is your favourite platform but the company then suspends or terminates your account? This happened to grime promoter Unclebantzz, and numerous "Black Twitter" users in October, after the company added new anti-abuse rules.
Producer: Jonathan Griffin
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
