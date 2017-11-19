Can this green blogger become Russia's president?
Alexei Navalny is a social media sensation. His anti-corruption videos have made him popular with many young Russians.
And now he wants to run for President in March 2018... but he's got some big challenges ahead.
BBC Trending goes inside Alexei Navalny's social media machine. How has it transformed Russian politics?
Watch Part 1: Meet the people battling online for Russia's future
Producer: Kate Lamble
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
Additional camera: Irina Sedunova
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
19 Nov 2017
- From the section Stories