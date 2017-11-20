Who's winning the battle for Russian social media?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the people battling online for Russia’s future

Russian television is heavily controlled by the state. Social media is a less restrictive space - but easily spied on.

And online, both opposition activists and Kremlin supporters have huge followings.

BBC Trending meets the people battling for Russia's future.

Watch Part 2: Can this green blogger become Russia's president?

Producer: Kate Lamble

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

  • 20 Nov 2017
  • From the section Stories
Go to next video: Who's behind the fighting at US universities?