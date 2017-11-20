Meet the people battling online for Russia’s future

Video

Russian television is heavily controlled by the state. Social media is a less restrictive space - but easily spied on.

And online, both opposition activists and Kremlin supporters have huge followings.

BBC Trending meets the people battling for Russia's future.

Producer: Kate Lamble

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

