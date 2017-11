Video

Imre is being stalked by a stranger. She was sent to prison for harassing him but she's being released and police have warned they think she's plotting to stab him.

Worried for Imre's safety, they move him to a safe house.

Imre's story is told in full in Stalkers on BBC One