'Don’t fall apart': Managing your mind at work

Video

"For the whole eight hour shift you have to pretend you're ok."

Talking to family or friends is one thing, but speaking about your mental health at work can be really daunting.

Here on Like Minds we've been finding out who you should tell, and how to make it a bit easier to start the conversation.

Produced by Tom Heyden and India Rakusen

If you - or someone you know - have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.