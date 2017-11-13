Video
The boss who only hires the disadvantaged or homeless
Drew Goodall today may be a successful CEO of shoe-shinning company but no long ago he was living rough on the streets of London.
Drew was an aspiring actor appearing in films alongside Brad Pitt and Hugh Grant but a bad review destroyed his confidence and he ended up homeless.
A chance meeting with a stranger gave him the idea of starting Sunshine Shoeshine hiring homeless people, including some with special needs, to help them back into work.
Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli
Camera and Research: James Stewart
