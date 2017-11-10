Video

In a pretty Cotswold village, a mystery has been puzzling residents for decades.

Following the death of local Boy Scout Karl Smith in 1947, mysterious gifts and messages began appearing on his grave in Prestbury.

Despite his sister Ann Kear's best efforts, the identity of the visitor has never been revealed.

Journalist Camila Ruz joins Ann on her quest to track down the stranger who has been visiting her brother's grave for up to 70 years.

The Stranger at my Brother's Grave was produced by BBC Stories and is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.