'I’ll be there for you': Helping a friend who’s struggling

Video

How do you react when your best friend has mental health problems? It's easy to say the wrong thing, so many of us end up saying nothing at all. But there are ways you can start the conversation and be there for someone who's unwell.

On Like Minds we've been gathering your tips on the best and worst things to say and talking to two friends who helped bring some normality to a world of chaos.

Produced by India Rakusen and Tom Heyden

If you - or someone you know - have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.