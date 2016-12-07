Video
How Josh finally got to play with his friends
Eight-year-old Josh loves playing with his friends, but he was born blind and struggles to cope with the frenetic environment of the school playground.
Designer Ruby Steel and engineer Jude Pullen have come up with a novel solution so that he can play outside with the rest of his class.
This is one of three stories featured in Big Life Fix: Children in Need Special on BBC Two.
