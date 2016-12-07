The invention helping a little girl find her lost memories

Video

Ten-year-old Aman can't remember special moments and struggles to follow lessons at school - she's had severe memory loss since she was injured in a car accident.

But computer scientist Haiyan Zhang has found a way to help bring back her memories.

This is one of three stories featured in Big Life Fix: Children in Need Special on BBC Two at 21:00 on Wednesday 8 Nov. Viewers in the UK can also catch up later online.