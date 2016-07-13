The hardest goodbye: Why I left my kids
Nazifa is pregnant - she and Lateef already have two young children and live in a migrant camp in Greece.
The Afghan couple want their baby to be born in Germany but they only have enough money for one person to travel.
So they decide that Nazifa must leave her family behind and go alone.
15 Nov 2017
