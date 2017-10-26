Celebrating India's second daughters

Video

In India it's hard to be a woman. Up to 12 million girls have been aborted in the last three decades in India.

But being a second daughter can be even harder. Families with daughters are expected to pay dowries when their children get married to the groom's family, which is often seen as a financial burden.

Restaurateur Asma Khan wanted to give back - so she opened a restaurant five years ago which is home to a team of women who have never cooked professionally - but all have something in common: they are second daughters.