Nasa to send helicopter to Mars

Mars exploration: Nasa to send helicopter to red planet
Nasa is sending a helicopter to Mars, joining the Mars rover when it launches in 2020.
The US space agency says "the idea of a helicopter flying the skies of another planet is thrilling".
12 May 2018
