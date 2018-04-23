Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Exploding ant' species found in South East Asia
A team of international scientists has discovered a new species of "exploding ants". The canopy-dwelling ants, common in South East Asia, are known for their bizarre defensive behaviour.
Alice Laciny, from the Natural History Museum of Vienna, is one of the researchers behind the discovery.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-43861561/exploding-ant-species-found-in-south-east-asiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window