Listening to the 'sounds' of stars

Bill Chaplin is an astroseismologist from Birmingham University, UK. He is interested in the variations in the brightness of the stars that will be observed by Nasa's new space telescope, Tess. The variability is a consequence of resonances in the outer layers of the stars, and it allows the British professor to extract a lot of extra information.

  • 16 Apr 2018