Three things you didn’t know about going to Mars
Nasa engineer: Three facts about landing on Mars

Caley Burke is a Nasa flight analyst based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

She designs the trajectory so that when rockets are launched into space, they end up in the right place.

Caley's currently working on the InSight Lander, which is heading to Mars later this year.

She told BBC Radio 5 live about some of the things you probably didn't know about going to Mars.

  • 22 Apr 2018
