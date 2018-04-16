New telescope to find new worlds

Video

The US space agency is about to launch a telescope that should find thousands of planets beyond our Solar System. The Tess mission will go up on a Falcon rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida and survey nearly the entire sky over the course of the next two years. It will stare at stars, hoping to catch the dip in brightness as their faces are traversed by orbiting worlds. Jennifer Burt from MIT discussed the mission with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.