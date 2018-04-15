New paradigm in Earth observation
It has been dubbed "new space". It is a wave of start-ups, many with their roots in the IT sector, who are exploiting satellites made with cheap, off-the-shelf components. Many of these new companies are based in the US, but Josef Aschbacher, the director of Earth observation at the European Space Agency, believes European firms can more than hold their own, given the right kind of support.

