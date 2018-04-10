Media player
Global map of magnetism in Earth's rocks
Europe's Swarm mission has mapped the magnetism held in Earth's surface rocks. The map incorporates four years of Swarm measurements, data from a previous German spacecraft called Champ, and information gathered by aeroplanes and ships. Regional features as small as 50km across can be discerned.
Video courtesy of Esa/Planetary Visions
10 Apr 2018
