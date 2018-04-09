Media player
100 years of chemical weapons
Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former commander of the UK Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Regiment, takes us through the history of chemical weapons - starting with chlorine, a choking agent that was first used in battle a century ago.
Find out about The Rise of Novichok Agents with Science in Action from BBC World Service.
09 Apr 2018
