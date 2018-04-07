Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mysterious blue jets filmed from ISS
ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen captured footage of rare blue jets, which appear above storm clouds, from the International Space Station.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window