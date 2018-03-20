Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Discovering the nature of planets
A telescope to study planets beyond our Solar System has been selected by the European Space Agency. Known as Ariel, the mission is expected to launch in 2028. Its principal investigator is University College London astrophysicist Prof Giovanna Tinetti. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window