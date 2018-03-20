Discovering the nature of planets
A telescope to study planets beyond our Solar System has been selected by the European Space Agency. Known as Ariel, the mission is expected to launch in 2028. Its principal investigator is University College London astrophysicist Prof Giovanna Tinetti. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

