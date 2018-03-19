Media player
New X-ray frontier for biology
The UK has formally joined the European XFEL, a super-bright X-ray laser. The machine, which is sited in Germany, produces high-energy pulses that are focussed on a target at the end of a 3.4km-long tunnel complex. Researchers will use it to probe the atomic structure of those targets. Allen Orville is interested in applications in structural biology.
