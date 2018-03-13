Media player
Watch scientists getting close to a tiger shark
Scientists use fitness trackers on tiger sharks in a study that shows they prefer water temperatures of 22 degrees C. Video courtesy of Mark Royer from University of Hawaii.
13 Mar 2018
