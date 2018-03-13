Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Boaty' investigates Filchner's future
The UK's favourite yellow submarine has returned safely after a dangerous dive in the Antarctic. "Boaty McBoatface" was despatched under the Filchner Ice Shelf in a mission that covered over 100km in just under 50 hours. Dr Peter Davis from the British Antarctic Survey told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos why the Filchner is a target of science interest.
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window