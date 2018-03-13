'Boaty' investigates Filchner's future
The UK's favourite yellow submarine has returned safely after a dangerous dive in the Antarctic. "Boaty McBoatface" was despatched under the Filchner Ice Shelf in a mission that covered over 100km in just under 50 hours. Dr Peter Davis from the British Antarctic Survey told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos why the Filchner is a target of science interest.

