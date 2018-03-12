The invisible plastic in our rivers
Microplastics are 'littering' riverbeds

Microscopic plastic beads, fragments and fibres are littering riverbeds across the UK - from rural streams to urban waterways.

Scientists from the University of Manchester tested river sediments at 40 sites throughout Greater Manchester and found "microplastics everywhere".

There is evidence that such small particles can enter the food chain.

