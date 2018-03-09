Rudd praises spy poisoning police response
Video

Russian spy: Amber Rudd praises Salisbury police response

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has praised the response of the police and other emergency services to the attempted murder of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury.

Ms Rudd, who visited the scene earlier, also said investigators should be allowed time to gather all the information before more details are made public.

