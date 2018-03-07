Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red squirrels boosted by pine martens
The pine marten has emerged as an unlikely ally for the beleaguered native red squirrel in its battle with the grey squirrel. This is according to scientists at the University of Aberdeen, who carried out an in-depth forensic study of the relationship between the three species. The pine marten is a predator of the reds, but in areas where it thrives, the number of grey squirrels reduces.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window