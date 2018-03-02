Berg mission thwarted by thick ice

Media player
Scientists have had to abandon their plan to investigate the waters around the world's biggest iceberg. The team, led by the British Antarctic Survey, was thwarted in its attempts to reach the massive block known as A-68 by thick sea-ice in the Weddell Sea.
